General Pierce Bridge rehabilitation project to begin this summer

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to MassDOT, the rehabilitation project is scheduled to start in the summer of 2020 and finish by 2024. But starting in 2021, they’re closing all traffic on the bridge.

MassDOT says the existing bridge structure will be rehabilitated and the conditions of the approaches to the bridge will be improved. The project is estimated to cost more than $16 million.

Back in June, MassDOT reduced the General Pierce Bridge, connecting Montague and Greenfield, from two lanes to one in order to protect structural integrity.

We spoke with Montague resident, Michael Bocon, who lives on a street right next to the bridge who says the current situation has caused more congestion and makes it take more time to get to work.

“It’s a very busy bridge I think they should redo the whole thing. Not just a 20 or temporary fix for $25 million,” said Bocon. “I would suggest they go for the 60 million dollars and do the whole thing that’ll last longer than that.”

His suggestion is referencing the previously denied proposal for a $60 million project that would’ve replaced the entire bridge instead of rehabilitating the current one.

The new project is temporary and MassDOT is expecting results to last 25 years. There is no current plan for what happens after that.