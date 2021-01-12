GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new testing site has opened in Greenfield as part of the state’s ‘Stop the Spread‘ of COVID-19.
The walk-in testing site will be open six days a week and is free for asymptomatic Massachusetts residents by appointment only at Greenfield Community College. To make an appointment visit cic-health.com/stopthespread.
Massachusetts residents from any community can get tested at one of the Stop the Spread locations for free and do not need to have any symptoms. To find a free ‘Stop the Spread’ testing site in Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.
Western Massachusetts COVID-19 Test Sites
Amherst:
- UMass Amherst: Mullins Center, 200 Commonwealth Ave. Appointment only
Great Barrington:
- Berkshire Health Systems: 475 South Main Street. Appointment only by calling 855-262-5465
Greenfield:
- CIC Health: Greenfield Community College. Appointment only
Holyoke:
Transformative Healthcare
- Holyoke Community College: 3032 Homestead Ave. – Drive-through
- Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Tues, Thurs 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- War Memorial: 310 Appleton St. – Walk-up
- Mon, Wed, Fri 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
North Adams:
- Berkshire Health Systems: 98 Church Street. Appointment only by calling 855-262-5465
Pittsfield:
Berkshire Health Systems: 505 East Street. Appointment only by calling 855-262-5465
Springfield:
American Medical Response
- Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through
- Daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pre-register
- 595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing
- Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 1-833-267-2684