GET TESTED: Free COVID-19 testing site in Greenfield

Franklin County
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new testing site has opened in Greenfield as part of the state’s ‘Stop the Spread‘ of COVID-19.

The walk-in testing site will be open six days a week and is free for asymptomatic Massachusetts residents by appointment only at Greenfield Community College. To make an appointment visit cic-health.com/stopthespread.

Massachusetts residents from any community can get tested at one of the Stop the Spread locations for free and do not need to have any symptoms. To find a free ‘Stop the Spread’ testing site in Massachusetts visit Mass.gov.

Western Massachusetts COVID-19 Test Sites

Amherst:

Great Barrington:

  • Berkshire Health Systems: 475 South Main Street. Appointment only by calling 855-262-5465

Greenfield:

Holyoke:

Transformative Healthcare

  • Holyoke Community College: 3032 Homestead Ave. – Drive-through
    • Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    • Tues, Thurs 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • War Memorial: 310 Appleton St. – Walk-up
    • Mon, Wed, Fri 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

North Adams:

  • Berkshire Health Systems: 98 Church Street. Appointment only by calling 855-262-5465

Pittsfield:

Berkshire Health Systems: 505 East Street. Appointment only by calling 855-262-5465

Springfield:

American Medical Response

  • Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through
  • 595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing
    • Mon – Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • 1-833-267-2684

