Gill-Montague Regional Schools to begin hybrid learning model

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Gill-Montague Regional Schools will be welcoming back some students this month as they switch from remote to hybrid learning.

This after the state’s education commissioner called on districts with low levels of the virus to move to their hybrid plans.

Superintendent Brian Buck told 22News they were already working towards their hybrid plan when that call was put out. And the big thing behind reopening is getting the four buildings ready.

Right now, the school district is working on the ventilation systems and installing air purifiers and scrubbers. This will be a gradual process starting Tuesday, October 20.

Three small groups of students will be welcomed back. They’re what Superintendent Buck says are the schools’ “most vulnerable learners.” Then as maintenance continues, they hope to bring in more students, starting with kindergarten through sixth grade and beyond.

The superintendent says by watching other schools reopen the district has been able to work through some of the challenges.

“The rate of transmission in Franklin County is very low so we hope that will add as an advantage despite the fact that it’s going up in the state. I’m just going to remain hopeful that it stays very low,” Superintendent Buck told 22News

The school district will also work to get information on the safety guidelines to students before the head to class.

Superintendent Buck said one thing students will have to get used to is checking their symptoms before they head in.