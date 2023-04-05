GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – As school safety is becoming a larger discussion, Massachusetts is looking to help.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced the award of more than $570,000 to 14 Massachusetts school districts to bolster school safety and enhance violence prevention efforts. Grant recipients will use their awards to conduct threat assessments and deploy crisis intervention teams. One of those 14 districts is the Gill Montague Regional School District.

“Any money that we get earmarked for school safety or really anything else is extremely important right now and for our district in particular we are looking at targeting the funding for to train district and school based threat assessment team members,” said Brian Beck, Superintendent of the Gill Montague School District.

The Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence grant that the Gill Montague School District received is just under $20,000. Superintendent Beck also told 22News he finds this grant beneficial because the school district won’t have to take money out of their operating budget.

The following school districts received funding through the grant: