Gill police cruiser struck by vehicle on Route 10

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Gill police cruiser was struck in the rear while patrolling the area of Route 10 Thursday morning.

According to the Gill Police Department, at around 8:42 a.m. Chief Redmond’s cruiser was struck in the rear while waiting to turn left on Turners Falls Road in Bernardston. The driver and occupants of the vehicle that crashed into the cruiser were taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, the extent of their injuries was not released. Chief Redmond refused medical attention at the crash.

The preliminary report by a supervisor from the Massachusetts State Police indicates the driver of the vehicle did not use care in stopping, causing the collision with the police cruiser. Police say a witness reported the vehicle was operating erratically prior to the crash.

(Gill Police Department)

Bernardston Police and Fire Departments, along with Northfield EMS and the Massachusetts State Police assisted during the investigation.