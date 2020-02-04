Gould’s Maple Sugarhouse will not open this year

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than 60 years, the owners of a popular spring-time attraction have decided not to open for the season.

When the sap begins to flow, hundreds of people flow into Gould’s Maple Sugar-House in Shelburne Falls. But that tradition is coming to an end.

Gould’s posted on Facebook Monday, that the owners have decided to not open this year, and thanked their loyal customers.

Many of those customers posted comments, sad to see it not opening. Many posted a picture of their family visiting Gould’s over the years.