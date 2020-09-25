Gov. Baker calls on Franklin County schools to resume in-person, hybrid learning

(WWLP) – “Log in, mute and check your email,” that’s what the sign says outside Mohawk Trail Regional School in Shelburne Falls.

The district is among those that the governor is calling on to move towards in-person or hybrid learning. That’s because these districts are in the state’s lowest categories fo COVID-19.

On Friday, Education Commissioner Jeff Riley sent a letter requiring them to submit a plan, giving them 10 days to respond.

Riley warns some districts could be audited based on their response.