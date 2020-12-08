Governor Baker awards funding for Complete Streets program

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker announced on Tuesday that a total of $4.6 million in Complete Streets funding will be awarded to state communities.

A “Complete Street” is one that enables safe, convenient, and comfortable travel for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation.

Out of the twelve communities awarded grants, four are in Western Massachusetts. Those communities are Erving, Montague, Northfield, and Sheffield.

These new awards will be used to fund local infrastructure projects, improving travel for bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users, and people using other forms of transportation.