NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday we heard from the governor about improving dams and coastal infrastructure across the state.

In Franklin County, the Francis P. Ryan and West Whately Reservoirs will see a portion of the $5.6 million in funding to repair dams.

The money was awarded to the city of Northampton, which owns the dams. Pittsfield and Orange are also set to benefit from the funds. Governor Healey says this funding comes in response to the devastating storms that flooded fields and farms in Western Massachusetts.

“The infrastructure that exists is old or wasn’t built for the kinds of severe weather that we are seeing today,” Healey said. The office of Energy and Environmental affairs say this funding will help communities address aging infrastructure while protecting the public water supply and prevent roadways, homes, and businesses from being damaged.