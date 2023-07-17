DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey heard from farmers in Franklin County Monday, who say their farms are significantly damaged by flood waters and heavy rain.

Major losses being described by a local farmer, after heavy rains and high water levels hit Franklin County. Several farmers echoing the same to Governor Maura Healey as she toured a damaged farm in Deerfield.

A major concern recently, the health of the crops. “Phytophthora capsici, I’ve already seen it now on my farm and I’ve spent the whole day spraying fungicides and if the conditions we have keep up, it will be a losing battle,” says Allan Zuchowski of Lazy Acres Farm in Hadley.

Some farmers, like Jay Savage of Savage Farms in Deerfield, expressed concerns over infrastructure, like dams, and how it will be able to handle more heavy rain fall in the future. “That river is our biggest ally and worst enemy at the same time. If they can control the flow, all of this might not have happened.”

From an major economic stand point, these farmers also say they could lose major customers because of the loss of crops, and may not be able to get them back. Governor Healey says she is working to provide more flexible funding, to help cover things such as payrolls that need to be met, as well as clean up costs at the farms.

Governor Healey saying, “These guys cannot afford to wait, so what are the ways that we can get money out the door through our administration or through private philanthropy as quickly as possible to help them deal with the immediate needs.”

Governor Healey adds that her administration will create a comprehensive state plan to deal with this issue.