DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll is visiting the Williams Farm Sugar House and will make an announcement related to rural communities on Friday.

Governor Healey will be making an announcement related to their commitment to ensuring representation for rural communities in state government.

State officials declared March as Maple Month in Massachusetts last week. According to Massachusetts Maple Producers Association, sugar makers are catching early runs and making their first batches of pure maple syrup. There are more than 300 sugar makers in the state who produce more than 70,000 gallons of syrup. Many start as early as January due to climate change, technology improvements, and adaptive management practices.

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Secretary Hao, Secretary Tepper, Undersecretary Stolba, Senator Comerford, Representative Blais, and local elected officials will also be at the announcement.

The announcement and tour will be taking place on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Farm Sugar House in Deerfield. The sugarhouse restaurant is located at 491 Greenfield Road and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The family has been sugaring for over 150 years.