DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Healey and officials are scheduled to tour Meadows Farm in Deerfield Monday afternoon.

According to Governor Healey’s schedule, local farmers impacted by recent flooding will be addressed by state officials. Healey will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, Secretary of Labor & Workforce Development Lauren Jones, Undersecretary for Workforce Development Jennifer James, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Mayor of Lawrence Brian DePeña, Andover Town Manager Andrew P. Flanagan, Leader Frank Moran, Senator Pavel Payano, Representative Adrianne Ramos, Representative Ryan Hamilton, Representative Tram Nyguen, other local officials and program participants.

The visit is expected to be at 4:15 p.m. at Meadows Farm located at 3 Old Ferry Road in Deerfield. Food safety dictates that any piece of produce that has touched flood waters must be picked and thrown away.

Last week Governor Maura Healey visited North Adams and Williamsburg to survey the damage caused by the recent flooding. Areas along the Connecticut River including parts of Vermont and New Hampshire had lots of rain, which led to some flooding conditions.