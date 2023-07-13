GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield gathered Thursday morning to celebrate the grand opening of their long-awaited public library.

A community full of people came together to celebrate the power of literature, free information, and a dedicated space to enjoy and appreciate it. This is the first time in Greenfield’s history the city has had a purpose-built library building and it comes with all the modern bells and whistles

The library features a number of dedicated spaces for community education like specific rooms for children and teens along with local history and even a space for bringing creative projects to life. All of it is designed carefully with the community in mind.

This project is 11 years in the making spanning two mayoral and gubernatorial terms truly a project of passion for all involved.

It took a great deal of effort to organize the community even overcome opposition to the major cost of this project. The building committee is happy to announce that the library was completed $1.6 million under budget. It’s open now and free for all.