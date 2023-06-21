GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is hosting the grand opening of its new skate park at 71 Chapman Street Wednesday afternoon.

The celebration will be taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in conjunction with National Go Skateboarding Day, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Greenfield. This will be a 10,000-square-foot park and was designed by Pillar Design and constructed by Mountain View Landscapes with Artisan Skateparks.

The Kiwanis Club of Greenfield will be giving out free helmets, the Greenfield Garden Cinema will be there with popcorn and pizza promoting the upcoming release of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the Literacy Project will host a special ollie contest, the Recreation Department will be selling commemorative skate park shirts and hats, local food and ice cream vendors will be selling their distinctive offerings, Bicycle World, Outer Limits Cycles, and Theory Skateshop will be present with skate gear.

The southern half of the Chapman and Davis Street parking lot will be offering free parking for the entirety of the event.

“The park has been open just a few short weeks, and it is already clear how important of an asset it is to the community,” said Recreation Director Christy Moore. “Ever since opening, the park has been a constant hub of activity and a destination for boarders, bike riders, scooters, and rollerbladers of all ages. The park is always in use.”

Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Recreation Department Director Christy Moore, Susan Worgaftik

of Skate Greenfield, and elected officials will be in attendance at the grand opening.