ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire in Orange after the grandson alerted his family.

According to the Orange Fire Department, crews were called at around 5:41 a.m. Monday to 64 Eagleville Road for a report of a possible chimney fire. Upon arrival, the police said that a resident put out some of the fire.

Firefighters continued to put out the fire and worked to open up walls and ceilings where the fire had spread. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters recommend homeowners do not attempt to put out a fire themselves however, they commend the resident for attempting to until help arrived, “this resident did an excellent job trying to keep it at bay until we could get there, thus minimizing damage and extension to residence,” the Orange Fire Department said.

They also give a special shout-out to Joel for waking up his grandfather when he saw a fire which ultimately saved a majority of the house and possibly lives.