Great Barrington officer taken to hospital after being hit by car on East St.

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An officer was taken to the hospital with injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while assisting a tow company in the East Street area late Friday afternoon.

The Great Barrington Police Department told 22News Officer Chad Shimmon was called to the intersection of East and Cottage streets around 4:38 p.m. and was assisting while a local tow company removed a disabled vehicle when the accident occurred.

Report of an officer being hit by a vehicle was radioed in shortly after 5 p.m. According to the department, a 2011 Subaru Forester, driven by a woman identified as 84-year-old Sandra Sternberg of Greenwich, Connecticut, was turning off of Cottage St. to get on East St. when she allegedly struck Officer Shimmon.

Officer Shimmon was taken by ambulance to the Berkshire Medical Center with a leg injury.

State Police, Great Barrington Fire, and Southern Berkshire Ambulance assisted with the accident, along with officers from nearby police departments including Sheffield, Egremont, Stockbridge, New Marlborough, Monterey, and Lenox.

The accident caused East St. to close for about an hour while police investigated. Charges against the Connecticut woman have not been listed.