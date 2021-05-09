Great Barrington writer donates bicycles to village of Bikie in the African Republic

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – This is a proud day for Pauline Dongala of Great Barrington. The western Massachusetts author continued her commitment to humanitarian work helping children in the African village where she was born.

With the help of her friends and supporters at the Old Stone Mill Center in the Berkshire County town of Adams, Pauline sent 26 bicycles to be used in the village of Bikie in the African Republic of Congo, where she was born.

She came to western Massachusetts 21 years ago with her husband, now a retired faculty member at Bard College in Great Barrington. Pauline told 22News today, she has never forgotten the struggles of the children in the village where she was born.

She said the children will use the bikes perhaps for recreation, but certainly out of necessity. The artisans at the Old Stone Mill Center outfitted each of the bikes with sturdy racks.

“They will be happy to have them, the bikes, oh my god it’s life changing,” Dongala said.

Pauline’s caring and concern for the children in Bikie led to the building of a three-room schoolhouse. She’s also started a water well project for the African village, working in collaboration with the Old Stone Mill Center. She’s currently raising money to complete the water well project, click here for more information.