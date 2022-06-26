GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The Green River Festival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds will fall silent in a few hours, after a memorable three days of frolicking set to the music of some of western Massachusetts most iconic musicians.

It’s been 35 years since the Green River Festival made its initial appearance at the fairgrounds. Many of the fans put up with the intense heat just to enjoy the cool sounds. 22News didn’t have to look very far to find fans who spent the whole weekend soaking up the sounds along with the camaraderie.

Ana Seiler of Northampton said, “We just got here Sunday. The energy, the people here make good friends, so sociable every time I come.”

In just a few hours the music stops and the lights go out, wrapping up another successful weekend. Until next June when when the musicians at the Green River Festival meet up again with their many fans, creating a whole new set of memories.