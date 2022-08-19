GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Prospective swimmers in Franklin County will need to stay out of the Green River for the rest of the season.

Greenfield officials said Friday, they’ll be closing the swimming and recreation areas early. The recreation area will be closed beginning Monday, August 22nd for the season.

The river was closed to swimming in late July after tests revealed the presence of parasites that can be harmful to humans. Testing of the water found evidence of both cryptosporidium and giardia, parasites that can cause gastrointestinal illness and other symptoms.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of 7 days (range, from 2 days to under 2 weeks) after ingestion of sporulated oocysts (the infective form of the parasite).

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include the following:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following:

Vomiting

Low-grade fever

Contact your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. Infected persons with healthy immune systems may recover quickly without treatment but medication is available.

Retests have shown that those parasites are still there and health officials say they can’t do any more comprehensive re-testing until the river is flushed by rainfall. There’s no telling when that will happen as the state continues to struggle with drought conditions.