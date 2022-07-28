GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A popular swimming area in Greenfield will continue to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.

The City of Greenfield had originally ordered no swimming at the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area on Tuesday when they received a report of a child being diagnosed with cryptosporidium. Further testing of the water found evidence of both cryptosporidium and giardia, parasites that can cause gastrointestinal illness and other symptoms in humans. The city’s health department has not received any confirmed cases of giardiasis.

“Anyone who has gone swimming recently in the Green River and is experiencing symptoms should consult a physician,” said Greenfield Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “We are working with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Public Health to help pinpoint the source of these parasites and track any illnesses that result.”

Cryptosporidium can be found in water, food, soil or on surfaces or dirty hands that have been contaminated with the feces of humans or animals. Symptoms generally begin 2 to 10 days (average 7 days) after becoming infected with the parasite. The most common symptom of cryptosporidiosis is watery diarrhea. Symptoms last 1 to 2 weeks and can also include stomach pain, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. Most people who have healthy immune systems will recover without treatment.

Giardia causes a diarrheal disease called giardiasis. According to the CDC, the most common cause of giardiasis is from drinking contaminated water or at recreational water such as lakes, rivers and pools. The most common short-term symptoms include diarrhea, gas, greasy stools that tend to float, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and dehydration. Symptoms begin with 2 to 5 loose stools per day with increasing fatigue. Rarer symptoms are rash, itching and joint swelling.

If you have been swimming in the area recently and develop any symptoms, see your doctor right away and report to the city’s health department.

The Green Swimming and River Recreation Area is still open for public use of their other facilities, but no swimming be be allowed.