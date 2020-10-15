Greenfield accepting ideas for downtown revitalization project

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is looking to revitalize its downtown and they want ideas from residents.

City leaders were working to get feedback at the beginning of the year but it’s hard to hold a public forum during a pandemic. That’s where the city’s new anonymous survey comes into play.

The project is aimed at bringing the focus to Greenfield’s downtown area. With more housing and more opportunities to help local businesses.

The Director of Community Development told 22News people filling out the survey might take the pandemic into consideration since it’s likely to stick around for at least a few more months.

“We need to lay path so when we start to come out of it, when COVID starts to recede and when the economy starts to pick back up, that Greenfield will be ready to grow and thrive,” MJ Adams said.

While the survey is geared towards Greenfield residents, they’re also looking for feedback from you if you live in the surrounding area.

For a link to the survey you can click here. You’ll have until Friday, October 23 to fill it out.