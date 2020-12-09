Greenfield announces two days of free COVID-19 testing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is offering its residents access to free COVID-19 testing, this comes as cases continue to rise across western Massachusetts.

Mayor Roxann D. Wedegartner and the Greenfield Health Department on Wednesday announced two days of free COVID-19 testing on December 15 and 16 at the Greenfield Community College.

The testing hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 15 and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on December 16.

Testing is free, does not require a medical referral, and residents don’t need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. However, pre-registration is required to receive a test.

“This has been an incredible example of utilizing city and regional collaboration to help deliver a major COVID-19 testing win for Greenfield and Franklin County. With the addition of Governor Baker’s news this week, we will be in even stronger shape going forward with the addition of those resources later this month,” Mayor Wedegartner said.

