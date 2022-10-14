GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Clerk’s Office is reminding voters of upcoming deadlines for the November 8 Election and is announcing early voting hours for 13 dates in advance of Election Day.

The final day to register to vote in the election is October 29, and official Vote by Mail Applications and Absentee Ballot Applications must be received in the Clerk’s Office by November 1.

Early voting for the general election will be held in the Clerk’s Office at City Hall at 14 Court Square during the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 22 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 – 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 24 – 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25 – 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27- 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 28 – 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (This is also the last day to register to vote or change voter information. The office will be open until 5 p.m. for this purpose only.)

Monday, Oct. 31 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All completed ballots must be received in the Clerk’s Office when polls close on November 8 by 8:00 p.m.