Greenfield announces early in-person voting hours for state primary

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Greenfield will get to vote early in-person for this year’s Massachusetts State Primary on September 1. 

Greenfield City Clerk Kathryn Scott on Thursday announced the early voting hours for residents who have chosen to go to the polls to cast their vote.  

Starting as early as this Saturday, August 22, Scott said City Hall will be open for in-person voting during the following hours: 

  • Location: City Clerk’s Office (Room 104), City Hall (14 Court Square)
  • When: Saturday, August 22, 2020 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – This is also the last day to register to vote or change any voter information!
  • Sunday, August 23, 2020 – 8 a.m. to 12 noon
  • Monday through Friday August 24 – 28, 2020, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City residents who plan on visiting the City Clerk to vote are asked to enter city hall at the side door by the accessibility ramp, wear a face covering, follow established social distancing guidelines. You will need to check in as well.

“For your additional convenience, there is a new dropbox to drop your vote-by-mail ballot off contact-free,” according to Scott. “The location of the dropbox is also at the top of the accessibility ramp on the right side of City Hall.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the Office of the City Clerk at (413) 772-1555 or click here for more information.

