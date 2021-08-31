Greenfield announces final plan to revitalize downtown

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A virtual event is being held to announce the final recommendations of the “Local Rapid Recovery Plan” for downtown Greenfield.

The plans are facilitated by the Commonwealth, standardized across communities, and are developed in coordination with the city of Greenfield to help improve economic challenges and COVID-related impacts to businesses.

According to Greenfield Department of Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams, “Our recommendations bring into focus ideas for strengthening our Downtown that were in the works even before COVID-19 came to town. Greenfield’s participation in the Local Rapid Recovery Program provides clear next steps and access to the new financial resources to advance our priorities into reality.”

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all community members on Zoom.

LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85488264519

CALL IN: 1-646-558-8656

MEETING ID: 854 8826 4519

According to a news release sent to 22News from Greenfield Mayor’s Office, the following recommendations are being advanced for consideration include: