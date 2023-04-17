GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than seven years of working for the City of Greenfield, Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams has announced her intention to retire.

Adams began working for the city in December 2015 as the community development administrator and in September 2018 she was promoted to community and economic development director. She helped in numerous projects including in recent years the expansion of the I-91 Greenfield Industrial Park, helping local businesses navigate the coronavirus pandemic, and redeveloping the former Wilson’s Department Store building.

Her prior experience includes positions with the Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission and as executive director of Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity.

“There are not enough words to describe the energy, savvy, creativity and dedication that MJ has provided the city and me when it comes to tackling all of the community and economic development projects that we’ve been able to work on and that we’ll continue to work on,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “I am truly grateful for her expertise, experience and ability to build coalitions. I wish her nothing but success and joy in her next chapter.”

“Greenfield is in a strong position to keep advancing the positive initiatives on the downtown revitalization, housing and economic development fronts,” said Adams. “Many of the important projects I have been working on are far enough down the runway for takeoff and it’s a good time to hand off leadership of the department to the next generation.”

Effective May 6th Adams is scheduled to retire effective May 6th. The search for a new community and economic development director is in the works soon and Adams has agreed to remain available during the transition process.