GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A two phase road construction project on Sanderson Street in Greenfield is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 13.

Sanderson Street begins on Federal Street (Route 5) crosses High Street (Route 2A) and ends on Parkway Street.

The $1.8-million project includes replacing a century old water main and improvements to sewer lines, drainage systems, new sidewalks and repaving. Phase 1, from High Street to Federal Street, is expected to be completed early this fall. Work will begin in the area of High Street and will not reach the area of Greenfield Middle School until after the end of the academic year on June 16, 2022. Phase 2, from High Street to Parkway Street, is expected to occur from early fall into spring 2023.

The work area will be reduced to one lane of traffic and occasionally closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Travel to Greenfield Middle School, Baystate Franklin Medical Center and Beacon Field may be impacted and drivers should take extra time or seek alternate routes.

A portable message board on High Street will provide updates on construction. A temporary driveway will be constructed to ensure uninterrupted access to the hospital’s Emergency Department.