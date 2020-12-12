Greenfield announces temporary closures of City Hall, other buildings

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City Hall and other municipal buildings will temporarily close next week due to the “significant” increase in COVID-19 cases in Greenfield.

Mayor Roxann Wedegartner on Friday announced the temporarily closure of the high-traffic city buildings, which goes into effect on Monday, December 14, 2020. City Hall, located at 14 Court Square and the Department of Public Works Office, located at 189 Wells Street, will be closed to public traffic and will be open by appointment only.

The following offices inside City Hall will also be open by appointment only:

City Clerk’s Office

City Council Office

Treasurer/Collector’s Office

The Mayor’s Office

Licensing Department

Assessor’s Office

City Offices have been and will continue to maintain weekdays business hours of 8:30 am – 5:00 pm.

Veteran’s Services at 294 Main Street will remain open (8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.) for some walk-in services, but will move to appointments only at the end of the month, the city said.

The Recreation Department, Health Department, and Inspections Department are not open to the public but can be reached by phone, email and drop box.

The Greenfield Public Library has stopped in-person browsing but will continue with curbside and online services and the Council on Aging will only offer curbside service.

Residents who have a confirmed appointment at City Hall must follow the following rules:

All visitors must enter City Hall by the side door, near the accessibility ramp.

Access will be limited, and visitors will be checked-in.

All visitors must sign in at the door, use hand sanitizer upon entry, and wear a face-covering while in the building. Refusal will mean no entry – accommodations will be made for medical issues.

Public Restrooms will remain closed.

Face-coverings will be available at City Hall for visitors who do not have them, both via the City’s donation mask program and some disposable procedure masks.

All visitors will be asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing and will be kept 6 feet apart.

If you have questions, you can contact the Office of the Mayor here or call (413) 772-1560.