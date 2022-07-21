GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $335,000 has been allocated to projects in the town of Greenfield, but the Greenfield Community Preservation Committee is seeking input from the public on the use of Community Preservation Act funds.

The Community Preservation Act fund is to support projects submitted by individuals, community groups, nonprofits and City government that enhance affordable housing, historic preservation and outdoor

recreation/open space. For each of the the three project categories, an amount of $20,000 is reserved.

From the City’s participation in a state program, the funds were able to be generated. To be dedicated to these priorities, the state program accounted for a one percent surcharge on property taxes.

A drafted Community Preservation Plan was developed by the CPC to highlight priorities that align with allowable uses under the Community Preservation Act. The committee is holding a public hearing on July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the John Zon Center at 35 Pleasant Street but residents can also submit feedback online.

“This is an opportunity to improve neighborhoods and the quality of life in Greenfield and we are looking to hear from members of the community about projects that most interest them,” said Community Preservation Committee Chair Travis Drury. “We are holding listening sessions and a public hearing this summer to solicit ideas from the public.”