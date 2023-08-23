GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is encouraging residents in the city and surrounding communities to start masking up, as traces of Covid-19 are becoming more prevalent in wastewater testing.

According to the City of Greenfield, the announcement comes as Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the state and nationwide, though actual cases in the Greenfield area have been down in the past week.

Greenfield is at a medium risk level, along with Montague, Deerfield, and Sunderland. The latest state data on Covid-19 from the 17th showed that Massachusetts had a positivity rate of just under 10 percent.

The CDC evaluates the risk of community spread of COVID-19 on a county-by-county basis each week. Their “low,” “medium,” and “high” community levels are used to serve as guidance for mask-wearing and other precautions.

The CDC recommends people in areas of medium spread consider wearing a mask indoors, especially if they are at high risk for severe illness. Spending time outdoors or having ventilation inside your home can be a preventative measure as well as increasing the distance between yourself and others.