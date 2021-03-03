Greenfield awarded $825K for community programs and infrastructure upgrades

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The City of Greenfield has been awarded an $825,000 grant from the Massachusetts Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program through the Massachusetts Department of Housing & Community Development (DHCD).

The FY2020 Mini Entitlement Program grant will provide funding for four social services programs in the community including food security programs and the Literacy Project.

It will also help with the replacement of century-old sewer, water, and drainage infrastructure on West Street and the updating of the Downtown Revitalization Plan.

The City received the same amount in a CDBG award in 2019 that supported the reconstruction of the Hope Street sidewalks; the design and engineering for the West Street project; funding for housing rehabilitation grants to local homeowners; and three social services.

Get more information on Greenfield’s CDBG programs here.