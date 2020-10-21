Greenfield awarded election security grant of over $9,000

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield was awarded an election security grant of $9,537.50 from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to be used for the public purpose of planning to have safe and secure election administration in Greenfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Center for Tech and Civic Life is a national non-profit organization working to “connect Americans with the information they need to become and remain civically engaged and ensure that our elections are more professional, inclusive, and secure.”

According to City Clerk Kathryn Scott, “on behalf of all Greenfield voters, I’m pleased to acknowledge this grant award which will be used to help the ongoing election security efforts of the Office of the City Clerk.”

