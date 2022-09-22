GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is the recipient of a “Green Communities” grant to support three green energy projects.

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has awarded the city $100,302 to fund the following projects:

Two aging gas-powered vehicles operated by the Building Inspections and Health departments will be replaced with all-electric vehicles. EV Charging Station ($7,500). A dual-port electric vehicle charging station will be installed at

A dual-port electric vehicle charging station will be installed at the City office building at 20 Sanderson Street to accommodate the two new EVs. Wastewater Plant Heating System Upgrades ($62,802). High-efficiency air source heat pumps

treatment plant at 384 Deerfield Street. Upon completion of this project, the City will have phased out the use of all heating oil in its all-season facilities.

“I commend the City’s Department of Energy and Sustainability under the leadership of Carole Collins for bringing home the green in this highly competitive grant program,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “These upgrades will save taxpayers money and help to reduce Greenfield’s carbon footprint.”

To be designated a Green Community municipalities have to meet five criteria related to clean energy and energy efficiency. That designation allows communities to apply for grants that support eligible energy projects.