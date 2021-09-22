Greenfield awarded over $400,000 for new park and open space projects

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield received a $400,000 PARC Grant by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) to transform a parking lot into a new skatepark.

“This project is the direct result of unwavering community dedication and involvement on many levels” said Mayor Wedegartner. “The skatepark project will provide our children with an opportunity for growth, skill development, and socialization in a park they will enjoy for years to come and who knows, Greenfield could produce an Olympic-level skateboarder!”

In his efforts to enhance and protect natural resources, Governor Baker’s office Wednesday announced the dispersal of more than $10-million in grant funding for park improvements, open space acquisitions, and land conservation projects in 37 Massachusetts communities and six conservation districts. The grants were funded through the EEA’s capital budget and administered through several programs, including the Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC), Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity (LAND), Conservation Partnership, and Conservation District Innovation Grant Programs.

“Massachusetts has great open spaces and natural resources that not only provide recreation and access to the great outdoors, but make the Commonwealth more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration has made land conservation and local park improvements a key priority since coming into office in 2015, and our proposal to direct $100 million of federal relief funding into parks and open spaces will allow us to invest even more resources into these important projects, especially in Gateway Cities and underserved communities that need better access to green spaces.”