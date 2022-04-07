GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism has awarded the City of Greenfield a $99,000 grant to promote tourism in the city and surrounding region.

The funds will go toward tourism and travel outreach through:

New and enhanced signage on local highways promoting key attractions

New signage for the Franklin County Fairgrounds

Creation of a #DiscoverGreenfieldMA video series

Upgrades to the VisitGreenfieldMA, Franklin County Agricultural Society and Greenfield Business Association websites

Digital, broadcast and print advertising

“This grant will enable us to increase exposure for events that define Greenfield as a cultural destination,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “The Green River Festival, Franklin County Fair, Bee Fest, Greenfield Farmers’ Market and many other events draw thousands of people to our community and serve as economic drivers for local businesses.”

“This grant forges a new collaboration among the City, the Franklin County Fairgrounds, the Crossroads Cultural District and the Greenfield Business Association to make great use of limited resources that highlight and celebrate our City,” said Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams.