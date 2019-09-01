Greenfield boy opens lemonade stand to raise money for diabetes research

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been four years since 9-year-old Greenfield resident Brandon Gent was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes.

“He would wake up in the middle of the night and drink out of the faucet, which he had never done before,” said Brandon’s father, Phil Gent. “We took him to the doctors and they checked his sugar and it wasn’t even registering, it was over 500.”

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease that causes a person’s pancreas to stop producing insulin.

This disease restricts Brandon’s activity and the foods he can eat. There is currently no cure.

“I just really want to find a cure so I can be able to be like anyone else,” Brandon said. “When I’m at school, I just feel like people are looking at me because I have diabetes.”

Brandon and his family are holding a lemonade stand and tag sale fundraiser Sunday and Monday to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research.

The Gents constantly monitor Brandon’s blood sugar levels to make sure they don’t go too high or too low. Brandon’s twin brother Chris talks with Brandon everyday about his intake of carbohydrates.

“He is very much his brother’s protector,” Brandon’s father, Phil describes the relationship. “We always have to tell Christopher don’t worry mom and dad got this. But he’s a great brother.”

Brandon came up with the lemonade stand idea himself. A cup of lemonade is free of charge but any amount of money you donate will go directly to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Gent family raised more than $2,000 at their lemonade stand and tag sale fundraiser last year.