Greenfield businesses looking forward to Columbus Day weekend tourism

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day weekend is upon us and many flock to the more rural parts of western Massachusetts to see the changing of fall leaves.

The streets of Greenfield may have looked a little quiet on Friday but this weekend they’ll be a lot more crowded with Columbus Day weekend tourists.

Local businesses are already beginning to feel the impacts.

“Even over the past couple days, I’ve had more people come from out of state than usual that I’ve seen. We actually had people last night from South Carolina,” Raymond Gregoire, server at Hangar’s Pub and Grill in Greenfield told 22News.

Columbus Day weekend is huge for local business owners because tourists visit to enjoy a long weekend of leaf-peeping. Some business owners told 22News, sales this time of year can even double.

One barista said they’ve even seen people from Australia recently.

“Lately we’ve gotten a lot more tourism, people from outside of the country but mostly out of state just to see the fall foliage,” Greenfield Coffee barista, Emmy Kells said.

She said the leaf peepers are great for local businesses.

“They end up coming here because they want to try local shops and what-not and Greenfield Coffee is extremely local so we get a lot of people here,” she continued.

Some local residents told 22News while they enjoy the economic boost that fall tourism brings, they’ll try to avoid main streets this weekend.