Greenfield cancels Veterans Day Ceremony due to COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield has canceled this year’s Veterans Day Ceremony due to the new guidelines put forth by Governor Charlie Baker regarding gathering limits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Roxann D. Wedegartner, Veterans’ Office Director Tim Niejadlik, and the Greenfield Health Department made the announcement last Wednesday in a news release sent to 22News.

Mayor Wedegartner stated “It is very unfortunate that we will not be able to honor our veterans at this important public event this year, but we look forward to a better, larger ceremony for our service members starting with Memorial Day in 2021. I hope that we will all personally thank any veterans that we may know, both living and deceased, and take the time to recognize all who gave so much to our country on this Veterans Day.”