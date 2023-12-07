GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is the first day of Hanukkah! Even though its chilly out there, one Franklin county city just lit the candles for the first night.

Hanukkah officially began at sunset, and there was a Hanukkah celebration in Greenfield celebrating the festival lights.

The eight-branch Hanukkah menorah was built and placed on the Greenfield Common this week by resident and only Jewish city councilor Jasper Lapienski. Lapienski told 22News this is the first time ever that there has been an official public menorah lighting in Greenfield.

22News spoke to Lapienski about what his inspiration was, “Well we didn’t have a town menorah in Greenfield up until this point and my rabbi said ‘Why don’t you do it, other towns have it,’ and so I said ok.”

Each evening, for the next week an additional candle will be lit until all eight candles are lit, representing the eight days of the holiday. On Wednesday the 13th on the seventh night Mayor Roxann Wedegartner will light a candle at 5:30 p.m.