Greenfield cinema gets creative with streaming as they prepare to reopen with phased plan

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A locally owned movie theater in Greenfield is finding creative ways to connect with their customers during the pandemic.

The theater is turning to the internet. For Memorial Day weekend, the owners of the Greenfield Garden Cinema are streaming the movie, “military wives” online for people to watch. A new way for movie theaters to connect with customers during the pandemic..they’re streaming movies online.

And Greenfield’s garden cinema is no exception.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feed back from our customers who’ve shared with us that they have watched the movies,” Angela Mass, co-owner of Greenfield Garden Cinema.

They’ve been doing online movie streaming for a few weeks now. While they’re still connecting with their customers – it’s not the same as in person.

Mass added that, “To see them come in its really sad to not see them here in our studio but i know that when we are finally able to reopen we’ll be able to see them then.”

Movie theaters are a part of phase three of Massachusetts re-opening plan and the cinema says when they do re-open they’ll be taking extra precautions as per the state’s recommendations. The cinema gets 50 percent of the money from streaming – and the movie studios get the other 50 percent. During memorial weekend they’ll be streaming “military wives” a special movie as the cinema is veteran owned.

“This is an opportunity for those who care about those who served in the military or who lost loved ones in the military to see a movie that’s about the experience of the family on the home front while people are deployed,” Mass said.

Customers can expect a fresh interior when the theater finally does open its doors, Isaac and Angela are looking forward to showing off some minor renovations.