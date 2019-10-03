Greenfield City Council overrides mayor’s safe city ordinance veto

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield City Council voted 9-3 in favor of overriding Mayor William Martin’s veto to the Safe City Ordinance at a special meeting on Tuesday.

That vote keeps the question on the November 5 ballot.

“As far as I’m concerned we’ve been a safe city for a long time. And we’ve taken care of one another and that’s how it has to be,” Greenfield City Council Vice President, Penny Ricketts told 22News.

Ricketts said the ordinance would unify Greenfield with other safe cities in Massachusetts. She told 22News some people in favor of the ordinance fear that the executive order by the mayor could be reversed once his term is over. The Safe City Ordinance would prevent that.

“This is really what it’s all about. Is that whoever’s coming in next can’t overturn an executive decision,” Ricketts continued.

One Councilor against overriding the veto said Greenfield is already a safe city for immigrants.

“I’m 71-years0old and Greenfield’s always been a safe city. Nobody has been thrown out of Greenfield. ICE has never come to Greenfield to take anybody out. I just feel that why change?” City Councilor Verne Sund told 22News.

Both councilors said they believe the ultimate decision to become a safe city should be up to the voters.