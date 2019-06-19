Greenfield City Council to decide on Baystate Franklin’s mental health facility closure

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield City Council will vote Wednesday night on a resolution urging Baystate Health to keep care local.

Baystate Health told 22News that when its new Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke is completed, the mental health unit at Baystate Franklin Medical Center will close.

But, the Greenfield City Council told 22News, they need more mental health beds in Franklin County, not less.

In a statement to 22News, City Council President Karen Rudy Renaud said:

Hospitalization rates for mental health and substance abuse illnesses in our community are nearly 50 percent more then the state average. Where are these patients going to go now?

The City Council’s resolution says, “Losing the mental health unit in Greenfield would be a critical and catastrophic loss for the entire community.”

Renaud told 22News that it’s only going to make a bad situation worse here in Franklin County.

Baystate Health told 22News that Baystate Health’s current community hospitals where mental health services are provided are “aging and decentralized,” which is why a hospital dedicated to mental health patients will provide a “much-needed resource for the region.”

The vote on the resolution will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the John Zon Community Center on Pleasant Street in Greenfield.