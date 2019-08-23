Greenfield City Council votes to put Safe City Ordinance on November ballot

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield City Council voted on Thursday to place a new question on the city’s general election ballot.

According to Greenfield City Clerk Kathryn Scott, the following question will be on the November 5, 2019 election ballot:

Shall the following measure, which was proposed to be rescinded by citizen initiative procedure, Charter Section 7-8, take effect?

Charter Section 7-8: That the Greenfield City Council amends the code of the city of Greenfield by adding Chapter 353 establish the city of Greenfield as a safe city ordinance as attached hereto and further amends the table of contents and index of contents of the code and further that non-substantive changes to the numbering of the ordinance be permitted in order that it be in compliance with the numbering format of the code of the City of Greenfield.

A yes vote would uphold the City Council vote above and allow the Safe City Ordinance to go into effect. A no vote would rescind the City Council and not allow the Safe City Ordinance to go into effect.

A safe city ordinance prohibits city officials from asking about a person’s immigration status or targeting a person for their immigration status, and it prohibits law enforcement action against someone because of their perceived immigration status.

The proposal has support from at least one Greenfield resident.

“Everybody should be able to feel safe no matter where you go, you shouldn’t be in fear,” Keri Waldron told 22News. “So, I think it’s a really good idea.”

A safe city ordinance is different from a sanctuary city, which the Greenfield City Council rejected in a 6-4 vote back in 2017.