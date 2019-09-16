Greenfield City Councilor vying for mayor with write-in votes

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Greenfield City Councilor is not giving up on his run to become the next mayor of Greenfield.

Last week, Greenfield voters narrowed the mayoral field from three candidates to two in the preliminary elections, but now the third candidate who was voted out wants back in.

Brickett Allis ran against Sheila Gilmour and Roxann Wedegartner for the two spots in the general election in November.

He came in third by just 54 votes.

Brickett announced on the 13th that he would start a write-in campaign for Mayor due to the close call during the preliminaries.

“Between the other two candidates, I am pretty much completely opposite when it comes to fiscal responsibility, fiscal management, a lot of issues that have to do with debt and what we have to spend,” Allis told 22News.

He said the biggest challenge his campaign is facing is getting the word out to voters that they can write him in on the ballot.

Greenfield’s mayoral election takes place on November 5th.