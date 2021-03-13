Greenfield City Hall open part-time starting Monday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The pandemic has caused City Halls and other official buildings across the state to close or limit access to the public in an effort to lessen the spread of the virus.

Greenfield Mayor, Roxann D. Wedegartener announced Friday that Greenfield City hall, located at 14 Court Street, would open for part-time hours. According to the announcement, starting Monday, March 15, the building will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays.

In addition to City Hall, the Department of Public Works building will also be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the weekdays. The DPW building is located at 189 Wells Street.

Monday marks the first day the buildings will be open to the public since December 14, 2020.

According to the city. Veteran’s Services located at 294 Main Street will be continue to be open from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. for certain walk-in services. However, the building will switch to ‘appointments only,’ at the end of March.

The Recreational Department, Health Department and Inspections Department will remain closed to the public. Each department can be reached by phone, email or dropbox. The Greenfield Public Library will continue curbside and online services. The Council of aging will only offer curbside service.

The city is reminding all municipal building visitors of the following:

Enter City Hall by the side door, near the accessibility ramp.

Access will be limited, and visitors will be checked-in.

All visitors must sign in at the door, submit to a temperature check, use hand sanitizer upon entry, and wear a face-covering while in the building. Refusal will mean no entry – accommodations will be made for medical issues.

Public Restrooms will remain closed.

Face-coverings will be available at City Hall for visitors who do not have them, both via the City’s donation mask program and some disposable procedure masks.

All visitors will be asked to maintain appropriate physical distancing and will be kept 6 feet apart.

To contact Greenfield City Hall, click here, or call 413-772-1500.