Greenfield City Hall, town offices closed to public until April

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City offices around the state are closing due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Wednesday was the first day that Greenfield City Hall, 20 Sanderson Street, 189 Wells Street, and the economic development offices were closed to the public until April 8.

This comes after Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner declared a state of emergency in the city last Friday. City staff is expected to report to work but the public is encouraged to use online resources or call for assistance if they need services offered at city offices.

Mayor Wedegartner created a COVID-19 response team, made up of senior staff from various city offices to come up with solutions in the city during the pandemic.

“Be patient, adhere to the guidelines about being out in the community that have been put down. Take care of yourselves, take care of your families.” Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner

The town of Deerfield is also taking the same course of action and closing all municipal offices until further notice encouraging people to use the town’s website to conduct their business.

Mayor Wedegartner says if you have to pay any taxes, there is a dropbox for your checks at the front of the City Hall that they check multiple times a day.