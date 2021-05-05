Greenfield Community College close to meeting biggest fundraising goal yet

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College is just shy of reaching its most ambitious fundraising goal yet and they’re looking for help to meet it.

With just $200,000 to go, Greenfield Community College is hoping to raise $1.3 million for students through the end of May.

“Right now more than ever it’s really important to invest in something like hope,” said Liz Fisk, the co-chair of the GCC Foundation 2021 Annual Campaign.

As the Class of 2021 eyes its future, so is Greenfield Community College.

“It’s a single mother who needs some help with her books or paying some bills,” said Fisk. “The foundation gives scholarships and grants. It can just make that little step just that much easier for people.”

Coming at time when the need is greater than before.

“Our students have gone through so much,” said GCC President Doctor Dr. Yves Salomon-Fernandéz. “Many lost their jobs. Many were working frontline jobs and had to endure the unsafe conditions at the height of the pandemic.”

She said they’ve received donations from all over. Businesses like Greenfield Savings Bank, non-profits like the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, and alumni.

However, she added the contribution of new donors will be matched by the state.

“If there are people at home wondering how they can make a difference during this pandemic and they’ve never given to GCC before we can definitely leverage their donation and get additional funding from whatever they give us,” she told 22News.

Click here to donate.