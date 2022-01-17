Greenfield Community College closed Tuesday after pipe bursts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College will be closed on Tuesday after a water pipe burst inside the main campus on Sunday.

The announcement was made on the college’s website Monday and stated that “all classes and activities at all sites have been canceled and the buildings will be closed. Stop the Spread COVID Testing site at GCC have also adjusted their schedule to meet this change.”

According to interim President Richard Hopper, due to expected extreme cold weather and water abatement, the college is closed Tuesday. The water pipe caused damage to certain administrative areas and is contained to several offices.

Below is the complete statement sent to 22News from Greenfield Community College:

“Greenfield Community College had a burst water pipe on January 16 inside the main campus building of the college. An initial assessment suggests this may have been caused by a faulty or frozen sprinkler head, but the assessment is ongoing. The damage to certain administrative areas is significant, but it appears to be contained to several offices and has not affected instructional spaces. We appreciate the prompt response from the Greenfield Fire Department to assist us. Staff are on site and a moisture mitigation firm has been contacted to start the abatement process immediately. The leak is not in the East Building where the CIC COVID-19 testing takes place. Those services will not be impacted. The semester begins January 24 and the current assessment is that the semester will start on time and proceed as planned. The college and moisture mitigation teams will assess any damage and will develop repair and remediation plans. We will provide an update when the initial assessment is complete.” Interim President Richard Hopper

The Greenfield COVID testing site is closed Monday and have extended hours on Tuesday to accommodate. Tuesday will be breezy and cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Feels-like temps will only reach the teens during the warmest part of the day.