GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College (GCC) is welcoming the community to its special Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration on Monday.

This event will feature a keynote address from author Kwamane Harris, as well as choral performances from the MLK Chorus and Twice as Smart Kids chorus, and there will be lunch and reflection on the words of Martin Luther King, Jr, according to a news release from GCC.

The MLK celebration will be taking place at GCC in the Cohn Family Dining Commons on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.