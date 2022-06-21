GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Michelle Schutt has been named the latest president of Greenfield Community College (GCC).

According to a news release sent to 22News from GCC, Dr. Schutt was picked as the college’s 11th president after a national search that came down to four final candidates, and was approved by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education. She currently is the vice president of community and learner services at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI).

“From the moment I began researching Greenfield Community College, I was immediately drawn to the campus’s core values. I am honored by the opportunity to serve Greenfield Community College as its next president and I look forward to ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of the students, employees, alumni and community members we serve,” Dr. Schutt said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Michelle Schutt to Greenfield Community College,” said Hector Toledo, chair of GCC’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Schutt is a strong and passionate leader who embraces the mission and vision of our institution and we are confident that she will be a tremendous addition to the community. In spite of the challenges higher education has faced, Dr. Schutt’s recent successes in enrollment, retention, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts show the outstanding potential she is bringing to GCC.”

She earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from Upper Iowa University, master’s degrees in teaching and social responsibility from Emporia State University and St. Cloud University, and a doctorate in education and human resource studies from Colorado State University. She attended the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University and was a 2021-2022 Aspen Institute Rising Presidents Fellow.

Dr. Schutt will become president beginning July 18, 2022 and will be replacing interim president Dr. Richard Hopper.